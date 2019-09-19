Featured
Tractor trailer fire closes Hwy. 401 off ramp in Puslinch
Emergency crews respond to a tractor trailer fire in Puslinch.
Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 9:08AM EDT
The OPP have closed the Highway 401 westbound off ramp to Highway 6 in Puslinch due to a tractor trailer fire.
Emergency crews were called the area around 6 a.m. on Thursday.
Firefighters could be seen spraying the tractor trailer with water.
Police expect the off ramp to be closed for several hours and are asking that drivers use caution in the area.
No reopening time has been listed and no injuries were reported.