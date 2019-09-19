

Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





The OPP have closed the Highway 401 westbound off ramp to Highway 6 in Puslinch due to a tractor trailer fire.

Emergency crews were called the area around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Firefighters could be seen spraying the tractor trailer with water.

OPP say the #Hwy401 WB off ramp to #Hwy6 N will be CLOSED for several hours for clean up in #Puslinch - Reopening time is unknown. pic.twitter.com/qU9Cp1oTa1 — Tegan Versolatto (@TeganVersolatto) September 19, 2019

Police expect the off ramp to be closed for several hours and are asking that drivers use caution in the area.

No reopening time has been listed and no injuries were reported.