Tractor trailer crash slows down Hwy. 403 traffic near Brantford
Traffic on Highway 403 was slowed down near Brantford after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a car.
The OPP shared an image of a transport truck being pulled from the ditch at 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday near Rest Acres road.
The westbound side of the highway was reduced to one lane during the investigation.
No injuries were reported.
Kitchener Top Stories
London
Windsor
Barrie
Northern Ontario
Ottawa
Toronto
Montreal
Atlantic
Winnipeg
Calgary
Edmonton
Vancouver
