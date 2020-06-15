KITCHENER -- A tractor trailer crash has closed a portion of Highway 403 in Oxford County.

The Ontario Provincial Police say the single-vehicle crash happened at around 11 a.m. on Monday morning.

Crews were on scene of the crash between Highway 401 and County Road 53 for cleanup after metal and fluids spilled on the road.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The truck appears to have been hauling a trailer which spilled at the time of the crash.

It's not clear what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.

Police say they expect the road to be closed for several hours. An emergency detour route has since been activated.