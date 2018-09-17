Featured
Tractor trailer collision spills chickens across road
A group of people moving cages of chickens, which spilled from a transport truck.
A single vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer spilled chickens onto the roadway.
It happened on Monday morning on Perth Road 178 near Listowel.
The driver suffered minor injuries as a result.
Police said the roadway would be closed for several hours to allow for cleanup.
Perth OPP was on scene investigating.
The cause of the collision and further details about the chickens were not known.