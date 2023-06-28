Tractor and trailer stolen in Norfolk County, police looking for suspects

The theft of a tractor, trailer, and pickup truck from a Norfolk County business has Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigating.

Police say unknown people went to a business on Highway 3 early Thursday morning and the tractor, trailer, and pickup truck. The truck has since been recovered.

The tractor is described as an orange Kubota L2501HST with an orange backhoe and loader attached at the time. The trailer is described as a silver 2012 Advantage GLS utility trailer.

Images of the suspects have been provided by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.