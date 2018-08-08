Featured
Track maintenance could delay Kitchener-Toronto GO train
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 8, 2018 7:35AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 8, 2018 7:41AM EDT
Passengers travelling by GO train between Kitchener and Toronto should expect some delays this week.
GO Transit says the stretch of track between Georgetown and Kitchener will be undergoing general maintenance.
It says trains will be operating at a slower pace through the work areas and delays up to 20 minutes are possible along the entire line.
GO Transit says the work is expected to last until August 10.