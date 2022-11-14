'Track conditions' impact some VIA trains west of Kitchener

Metrolinx said “track conditions” west of the Kitchener Go Station will impact commuters travelling on the morning VIA train to Toronto from London Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the transit agency posted an update saying the London VIA train scheduled for departure at 5:18 a.m. in London will begin at Kitchener GO station due to “track conditions” west of Kitchener.

In order for commuters to get to the train in Kitchener, a shuttle bus from London, St. Marys, and Stratford will be available.

The London VIA 05:18 - Union 09:28 will begin at Kitchener GO due to track conditions west of Kitchener. Bus shuttle from London, St. Marys, and Stratford to Kitchener for train service further east. For eastbound service at Kitchener #GOstation: https://t.co/VmmOk0kyiP — Kitchener Train (@GOtransitKT) November 15, 2022

On Monday afternoon, Metrolinx said the VIA train departing Toronto bound for London would be halted at Kitchener because of track conditions.

Metrolinx did not immediately respond to clarify the cause of the partially cancelled trains.