Dozens of toys were stolen from a charity Christmas toy drive.

Waterloo Regional Police say they learned Tuesday evening about a break-in and theft at the Knights of Columbus building on Dearborn Place in Waterloo.

A 34-year-old man was arrested shortly after the crime was reported.

He faces charges including breaking and entering, possession of stolen property and breach of court orders.

Police say they were able to recover some of the toys and will return them to the Knights of Columbus.