KITCHENER -- Toyota has announced it will extend its North American plant shutdown to 10 days.

It's the latest development for a North American automotive industry that's pumping the brakes as COVID-19 spreads, and comes after an employee in Cambridge tested positive for the virus.

According to Toyota, the employee was last at work on March 12 and has not been back on the job since testing positive for the virus.

The company originally said it would stop production for two days beginning on March 23, but in a follow-up announcement sent to employees on Thursday, the automaker announced the decision to close for 10.

Toyota says the shutdown will affect "all of its automobile and components plants in North America," the announcement says. That includes Canada, Mexico and the United States.

"In addition to this regional production suspension, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada will be suspending its operations starting this afternoon, and will remain closed tomorrow and through to April 6," a statement from a company spokesperson reads in part.

The company says it's made the decision in order to protect it employees and communities, as well as because of a "significant market decline" because of the virus.

