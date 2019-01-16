

CTV Kitchener





Local rural mayors fear that the Ford government has already made up its mind.

The province announced on Tuesday that it would review 82 municipalities as it looked for ways to cut costs and duplications.

Waterloo Region is made up of four townships and three cities.

Some of the township mayors are worried that their voices will be lost if the review ends with amalgamation.

Mayor of North Dumfries Township Sue Foxton says she remembers the last time amalgamation was discussed in Waterloo Region.

“We hired a consultant, they did a report, the report still exists, and for North Dumfries it meant no representation and a 36 per cent tax increase,” she said.

When the Ford government announced their municipal review, her first concern was the impact a possible amalgamation would have on rural residents.

“Even in the report it said probably services for North Dumfries would be Downtown Kitchener,” said Foxton. “So we’d have to go into Kitchener.”

The idea of it being a forgone conclusion, that this is the outcome, that disturbs me,” said Mayor of Woolwich Township Sandy Shantz.

Shantz also agrees that rural representation and services must remain in place despite any review.

“As a small municipality, your voice can get lost depending on what the model looks like,” she said.

“I’m not so sure it’s appropriate for Waterloo Region,” said University of Waterloo professor emeritus Robert Williams. “I think the challenges of trying to make that a simple and effective and straightforward governing system is enormously complicated and is likely to be one that creates as many problems as it solves.”

Williams’ biggest worry: that the outcome has already been decided.

They are just advisors to provide advice,” he said. “What happens after that is anybody's guess.”

Foxton says she will fight any amalgamation not in the best interest of North Dumfries residents.

The province says since regional municipalities were created in the 70’s, a lot has changed, and dollars are being stretched.

It says it's looking to make sure local governments are efficient and accountable to residents and businesses.