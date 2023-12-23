Townsend collision kills male pedestrian

A male has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night in Townsend, southwest of Hagersville.

Norfolk County OPP and Six Nations Police responded to Indian Line, north of Cemetery Road, around 10:34 p.m., for a collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say a male suffered serious, life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle. He was transported to hospital, where he later died.

Police are not releasing the name of the deceased until his next of kin is notified.

Indian line was closed for several hours between Cemetery Road and Concession 2, but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing but police say the driver involved remained on scene and didn’t suffer any injuries.

Anyone with dash camera footage or video surveillance that may have captured the crash is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.