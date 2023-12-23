KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Townsend collision kills male pedestrian

    OPP cruiser in this file photo. OPP cruiser in this file photo.

    A male has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night in Townsend, southwest of Hagersville.

    Norfolk County OPP and Six Nations Police responded to Indian Line, north of Cemetery Road, around 10:34 p.m., for a collision involving a pedestrian.

    Police say a male suffered serious, life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle. He was transported to hospital, where he later died.

    Police are not releasing the name of the deceased until his next of kin is notified.

    Indian line was closed for several hours between Cemetery Road and Concession 2, but has since reopened.

    The investigation is ongoing but police say the driver involved remained on scene and didn’t suffer any injuries.

    Anyone with dash camera footage or video surveillance that may have captured the crash is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Silence is not a solution': LGBTQ2S+ parliamentarians reflect on polarization, protest

    Members of the LGBTQ2S+ community have long faced discrimination and prejudice in Canada and beyond, having to fight for job protection, access to services and basic human rights.Canada legalized same-sex marriage nearly two decades ago and the Canadian Human Rights Act has for years prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

    Grading Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh on their 2023 political performances

    This year saw some significant movement when it came to political party support in Canada, amid a series of major news-making moments and federal policy challenges. This weekend on CTV's Question Period, the weekly panel of political strategists offered the letter grades for the trio of top federal leaders.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News