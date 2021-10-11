Townhome fire in Brantford considered suspicious
A fire that damaged several townhomes in Brantford is now being considered suspicious.
Fire crews were called to the scene on Grey Street around 6 a.m Monda, and found the 12 residences engulfed by flames.
"I saw the glow in the sky," said John Ferraccioli, who lives nearby. "It was unbelievable."
Another neighbour, Maria Poremba, was woken up by her dog barking. She says her daughter called 911.
"She kind of said to them, 'believe me you're not going to miss it', because that's how high the flames were shooting."
Brantford Police cleared the scene Monday night.
The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is now assisting police with the crimminal investigation.
Clean up is set to begin Wednesday and last a few days.
With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Natalie Van Rooy
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in November
The White House confirmed Tuesday night that the U.S. land and sea border will reopen to fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico in November; however, officials would not specify what vaccines would be accepted or if mixed doses will meet eligibility tests.
'Don't drink the water': Iqaluit drinking water supply possibly tainted with petroleum hydrocarbons
Residents of Nunavut's capital city, Iqaluit, are being warned not to consume the city's drinking water due to the possibility of petroleum hydrocarbons.
Afghan family crosses into Pakistan, heading to Canada after months of hoping
An Afghan man living in hiding for months has been able to escape Afghanistan with his family and now awaits a flight to Canada.
NEW | Canada's former top bureaucrat says price of public life 'going up'
The country's former Clerk of the Privy Council says the last several years have shown that the price of entering into the political ring is 'going up.'
Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation, coroner says
Gabby Petito's cause of death was ruled to be strangulation and the manner of death was homicide, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said on Tuesday.
B.C. woman who awoke with meteorite in her bed feels like she won the lottery
It wasn’t until she called 911 and flipped over one of her pillows that she saw it: a chunk of black rock, smooth yet angular, lying inches from where her head had been.
The return of Zellers? Experts divided on whether pop-up will revive brand
Zellers is back in the form of a pop-up shop at one Bay store in Ontario. But experts are divided over whether the pop-up could bring the long-gone discount retail brand back to life.
B.C.'s mask rules for public spaces expanded to include kids aged 5 and up, top doctor says
Kids aged five and older are now required to wear masks in indoor public spaces in B.C.
These images show the extent of the destruction from the La Palma volcano
Since Sept. 19, plumes of smoke and rivers of bright red lava have been spewing out of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island with dramatic photos capturing how the devastation has slowly transformed the area into one of destroyed homes and abandoned neighbourhoods.
London
-
TVDSB taking immediate steps to address enrolment at Sir Arthur Currie
Intense enrolment pressure at Sir Arthur Currie Public School in London, Ont., is causing the Thames Valley District school Board (TVDSB) to take “immediate steps.”
-
School outbreak declared: Supply teacher was in multiple classes
The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the public school formerly known as Ryerson Public School.
-
Cyclist dies after hit-and-run crash near Strathroy, Ont.
OPP are looking for information after a cyclist died following a hit-and-run collision on Monday evening.
Windsor
-
Local restaurants slam province’s decision to lift capacity restrictions for only some venues
Restaurants and bars have been excluded from the list of venues in Ontario that are allowed again to operate at full capacity.
-
Vaccine mandates, passports are working in Windsor-Essex: health officials
Over the past month, vaccine certificates and mandates have been implemented in a number of workplaces and society at large, with the goal of increasing vaccination rates.
-
'I’ve been telling people it’s bittersweet': Executive director moves on after more than a decade with Downtown Mission
The Downtown Mission’s outgoing executive director says the time is right to move on and have someone else “cross the finish line” in efforts to fight homelessness.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County woman dies with COVID-19, 51 new cases reported since Friday
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports a woman who became infected with COVID-19 through community transmission has died.
-
Grey Bruce OPP charge Shelburne Ont., man with murder in woman's death
Provincial police charged a Shelburne, Ont., man with murder after officers found a woman's body in a wooded area in Northern Bruce Peninsula.
-
Midland senior charged with historical sexual assault of a minor
A Midland senior faces several charges in connection with a historical sexual assault of a minor.
Northern Ontario
-
Ground breaks for new Sault social services headquarters
The $16.4 million project will see all social services programming housed under one roof.
-
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath visits in North Bay
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath visited North Bay on Tuesday to address the addictions and mental health problems in the city.
-
Who let the dogs out? Police seek suspect who released dogs at Timmins animal shelter
The Timmins Police Service is looking for whoever broke into a local animal shelter and released three shelter dogs Friday night.
Ottawa
-
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in November
The White House confirmed Tuesday night that the U.S. land and sea border will reopen to fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico in November; however, officials would not specify what vaccines would be accepted or if mixed doses will meet eligibility tests.
-
Calls for judicial inquiry into LRT grow louder ahead of council meeting
Calls for a judicial inquiry into Ottawa's Confederation Line light rail system are growing louder ahead of a key vote at Ottawa City Council.
-
Bison unharmed after viral video shows head trapped in car at Quebec wildlife park
A bison at a wildlife park in western Quebec is unhurt after a frightening incident over the weekend.
Toronto
-
Air Canada changes how early passengers need to check-in for many Toronto flights
Air Canada has announced changes to how early passengers will need to check-in for many flights leaving from Toronto.
-
Toronto gets first look at what it will be like to ride Eglinton Crosstown LRT
Torontonians are getting their first glimpse of what it will be like to ride on the long-awaited Eglinton Crosstown LRT.
-
Ontario restaurant owners warn Ford government 'civil disobedience' is coming without capacity changes
Ontario restaurateurs are expressing their frustration with the provincial government after a cabinet minister failed to attend a meeting to discuss capacity limits in the hospitality industry, and staff asked attendees not to raise their concerns in the media.
Montreal
-
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in November
The White House confirmed Tuesday night that the U.S. land and sea border will reopen to fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico in November; however, officials would not specify what vaccines would be accepted or if mixed doses will meet eligibility tests.
-
Quebec health minister questions legal challenge of vaccine mandate for health-care workers
A hearing for a legal challenge to Quebec’s vaccine mandate for health-care workers is set for Thursday, one day before the contested government decree will take effect for thousands of employees across the province.
-
Facing shortage, Quebec to headhunt health staff in France, Brazil, Lebanon, elsewhere
Quebec has a new solution in mind to fill its nurse shortage after the pandemic: to headhunt around the globe. Recruitment missions are set for France, Belgium, Lebanon, Brazil and northern Africa.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, 63 hospitalizations Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 109 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 54 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 1,092.
-
N.S. reports 99 new COVID-19 cases over four days, active cases drop to 197
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 and 130 recoveries since Friday, as the number of active cases drops to 197.
-
Rising COVID-19 numbers prompt New Brunswick hospitals to move to Red Alert level
The rising number of COVID-19 patients in New Brunswick has pushed hospitals into Red Alert level, permitting them to postpone non-urgent medical procedures and redeploy staff to maintain emergency operations.
Winnipeg
-
Nine new COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba reported since Friday
Manitoba health officials announced nine deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday, dating back to Friday.
-
Woman killed in crash on Highway 44, driver arrested for impaired driving: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a Beausejour man for impaired driving in connection with a fatal crash that left one woman dead over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
Vaccine deadline for city and provincial staff fast approaching
The deadlines for City of Winnipeg and provincial workers to get fully vaccinated is quickly approaching, but what happens if the workers aren't fully vaccinated?
Calgary
-
'Our numbers are still extremely high': Alberta reports 3,358 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths since Friday
Alberta officials say recent COVID-19 numbers are encouraging but still 'extremely high.'
-
Poll shows Gondek and Farkas in virtual tie as mayoral race hits the homestretch
A new poll shows that the race to become Calgary's next mayor is neck and neck, with a virtual tie between the top two candidates, Jyoti Gondek and Jeromy Farkas.
-
'This is not it': ATA remains critical of COVID-19 contact tracing plan for schools
Alberta Health Services says it will take until November to rehire staff needed to do contact tracing of COVID-19 in schools.
Edmonton
-
'Our numbers are still extremely high': Alberta reports 3,358 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths since Friday
Alberta officials say recent COVID-19 numbers are encouraging but still 'extremely high.'
-
Alberta launches app for businesses to scan COVID-19 vaccine QR codes
The Alberta government has launched an app businesses can use to scan COVID-19 vaccine QR codes.
-
Wright scores pair of goals to lead Atletico 4-3 over Edmonton in CPL
Brian Wright scored a pair of goals to lead Atletico Ottawa to a 4-3 victory over FC Edmonton in Canadian Premier League soccer action on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Call for B.C. inquiry after officials 'ignore the science' of airborne COVID-19 spread
One of the key figures in Canada’s inquiry into the SARS outbreak is calling for an inquiry into B.C.’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, describing the province's rejection of scientific evidence a failure that likely cost lives.
-
Visit with a robot: B.C. researchers test out new way to connect in long-term care
The telepresence robot gives more flexibility to video calls by allowing people to maneuver a tablet mounted on a pole and wheels from a far-away location.
-
After passing grim milestone in COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. confirms 2,000 cases, 28 deaths over holiday weekend
Another 2,000 cases were confirmed in B.C. over the Thanksgiving weekend, the provincial health ministry said in its latest update on COVID-19.