Town of St. Marys considers opening second quarry for kayaking, fishing

Known as the “stone town,” it’s fitting that one of the communities largest attractions is a lime-stone quarry.

Since the 1950’s the abandoned quarry on Water Street has been a popular swimming facility.

“Our best tag line is: it is Canada’s largest outdoor swimming pool,” said Amy Cubberley, manager of cultural services with the Town of St. Marys.

Over the past three summers, the quarry has seen a surge in popularity due largely to the introduction of the Super Water Splash Park, a large inflatable water park obstacle course.

“The growth in attendance from the inflatable has been roughly 30 to 33 per cent so we are seeing a real growth every year,” said Stephanie Ische, manager of community services for the Town of St. Marys.

“Since the introduction of the water park, the Quarry has seen the number of visits go from around 18,000 over the course of July and August, to over 30,000,” said Ische.

The increase in gate revenue means the Quarry is a moneymaker for the city, something that is rare when it comes to municipally run facilities.

“Most of our recreation amenities do run at a loss or break even, but the quarry does draw a lot, and with the beautiful amenities we have down here, we have such potential for growth and different opportunities at this location specifically,” said Ische.

The town says the quarry brings in well over $100,000 annually, helping fund other facilities.

With the success of the swimming quarry, town officials are now looking across Water Street at the fishing quarry.

Similar in size and located directly across from the swimming quarry, the fishing quarry does not allow public swimming and lacks the easy access and infrastructure of the swimming quarry.

Ische says the town is now looking at making this quarry a waterfront destination.

“Just to open it up making it more of a picnic area, [a] friendly area for people to come, maybe come to the quarry, go across the road, have a picnic, go fishing, maybe kayaking.”

Ische says with as many as 800 people, including many excited young kids, the swimming quarry can be a little overwhelming for people looking to relax.

“This side could be more leisurely, recreationally based.” Said Ische.

If council approves a plan, work could begin at the fishing quarry as early as 2025.