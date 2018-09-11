

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo City Council has approved the construction of two towers on the former post office site on King Street North.

The corner site where King intersects Bridgeport Road East once housed the post office uptown.

Mostly residential, the development will also have commercial spaces.

It will also be home to Launch, which encourages and facilitates young people getting into science, arts, engineering and math.

Council has envisioned it as a future landmark building in the neighbourhood.