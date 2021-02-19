KITCHENER -- A tow truck parade lit up local highways on Friday night in honour of a well-known driver.

The procession was a tribute for Eddie Tavares. The 53-year-old worked for Becker Brothers Towing in Kitchener and died last week.

He worked in the towing and trucking industry for more than 20 years.

He's being remembered as a teacher and friend who inspired his community with his enthusiastic and generous personality.

"We love you Eddie, you will always be remembered, never, ever forgotten," his coworker and friend Brody Bilenki said. "You make sure you drive your 18-wheeler to the highway to heaven."

Nearly 150 people took part in the memorial drive. It went from Kitchener to St. Jacobs and back again.