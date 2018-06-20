

CTV Kitchener





A tow truck driver who had stopped to help a stranded driver was hit by a passing vehicle, police say.

Norfolk County OPP say the collision brought emergency crews to a section of Highway 3 in the Townsend area, west of Jarvis, around 9:!5 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the vehicle that hit the tow truck operator did not stay at the scene. Police say another driver followed it and recorded its licence plate number.

The tow truck driver was treated for minor injuries.