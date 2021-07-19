KITCHENER -- A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a tow truck driver who was transporting her vehicle back into Waterloo Region, according to police.

In a release, police said a woman called for a tow truck from Highway 401 around 6 p.m. on July 14. While driving the vehicle back to the region, police said the man allegedly stopped at his home and sexually assaulted the woman, who was able to leave the home and call police

The 33-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.