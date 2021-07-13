KITCHENER -- Local businesses are playing catch up this year following a delayed reopening in Waterloo Region, especially for summer tourism dollars.

The area moved into Step 2 on Monday.

Explore Waterloo Region CEO Minto Schneider said many businesses weren't happy about the decision to delay Step 2 locally due to spread of the Delta variant. However, she said they recognize it was needed to get case counts under control and increase vaccination rates.

Even though Waterloo Region is a Delta variant hot spot, Schneider doesn't think that will keep day trippers away from the area. Instead, she believes businesses will focus on promoting tourism after a delayed start to the summer season.

"They've probably lost five, six weeks of revenue-producing time where they would be able to put aside the revenues to last them through the winter season," she said. "So, that's the big thing, opening sooner, as in going into Step 3 with the rest of the province, was very welcome news."

On Tuesday, public health officials confirmed Waterloo Region will move into Step 3 with the rest of Ontario on Friday at 12:01 a.m.