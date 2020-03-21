KITCHENER -- One more case of COVID-19 has been confirmed by Region of Waterloo Public Health on Saturday morning.

The latest patient posted to the region’s website brings the total number to 15.

This case is confirmed to be a man in his 20s who contracted COVID-19 from close contact. He was tested at Grand River Hospital and is now self-isolating at home.

The latest case in the region is one of 59 new cases in the province, bringing the total to 377, with six having recovered.

The Region of Waterloo also announced that they, along with municipalities and community partners, have formed a Community Support Control Group to help support vulnerable people.

The group is looking to assist homeless people or those at risk of homelessness with:

A fully-staffed isolation space for those showing symptoms of COVID-19

Drop-in spaces across Waterloo Region to go to during the day

Food hamper and meal deliveries for low income households who can’t leave their residence. The program would also serve shelters and other agencies

Opening public washrooms and spaces in and around city cores of the region

The isolation space is expected to open imminently. The drop-in spaces could open this weekend, while the hamper delivery program will start next week.