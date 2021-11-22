Toronto man drives in Guelph construction zone: police

GUELPH -

Guelph police have charged a Toronto man who allegedly drove into a construction zone in the city on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a vehicle drove past a "road closed" sign in the area of York Road at Toronto Street around 12:25 p.m. In a news release, officials said the driver was prohibited due to impaired driving convictions and unpaid fines.

A 40-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with driving while prohibited and driving while suspended. He's scheduled to appear in Guelph court on Feb. 1.