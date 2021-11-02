Toronto man charged with theft at Cambridge business
Cambridge
A 37-year-old Toronto man has been charged theft after police were called to a Cambridge business.
The incident happened Sunday at about 4:25 p.m. on Goddard Crescent.
Police said the suspect was at the scene when officers arrived.
The Toronto man is facing charges of theft under $5,000, and operate unsafe vehicle and defective brakes.
