Toronto man charged with drug trafficking in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have arrested a Toronto man following a traffic stop in Kitchener.

Police say around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, they stopped a vehicle on Kinzie Avenue near Weber Street East.

Officers seized suspected cannabis, several cell phones and a large quantity of Canadian currency.

Police say a 33-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Trafficking in substance – other drugs

Failing to surrender insurance card

Failing to surrender permit for motor vehicle

Driving vehicle with cannabis readily available

The man was held in custody for a bail hearing.