Kitchener

    • Toronto man charged with drug trafficking in Kitchener

    A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police have arrested a Toronto man following a traffic stop in Kitchener.

    Police say around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, they stopped a vehicle on Kinzie Avenue near Weber Street East.

    Officers seized suspected cannabis, several cell phones and a large quantity of Canadian currency.

    Police say a 33-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with the following offences:

    • Trafficking in substance – other drugs
    • Failing to surrender insurance card
    • Failing to surrender permit for motor vehicle
    • Driving vehicle with cannabis readily available

    The man was held in custody for a bail hearing.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal man killed in Israel after Hamas attacks

    A Montreal couple says their 33-year-old son was killed in the attacks led by Hamas militants last weekend in Israel and that, during his final moments, he put his life in harm's way to save others.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News