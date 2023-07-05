Toronto driver clocked driving 178km/h on rural Wellington County road: OPP
A driver from Toronto was clocked going double the speed limit on a rural road in Minto, according to OPP.
In a tweet posted Wednesday afternoon, OPP said the 35-year-old driver was travelling going 178km/h – more than double the posted speed limit.
According to OPP, the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days, and the drivers licence has been suspended for 30 days.
