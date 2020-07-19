KITCHENER -- Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for the Region of Waterloo and Northern Wellington County.

A storm travelling from Mount Brydges to Palmerston could produce tornadoes, wind gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour, large hail and intense rainfall, Environment Canada said.

Anyone who sees a tornado or dangerous weather should take cover immediately.

The warning includes Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo, Mount Forest, Arthur and Northern Wellington County.

A heat warning also remains in place for Waterloo Region.

Environment Canada issued the warning on Friday. Daytime highs reached the low- to mid-30s over the weekend, with humidex values in the low 40s expected on Sunday.

Overnight lows will also stay hot, only dropping to 20 to 24 during the heat wave.

The weather agency said people should watch for signs of heat exhaustion, including swelling, rash, cramps or fainting. It also says people or pets shouldn't be left in a hot vehicle.

The heat is expected to moderate slightly on Monday.