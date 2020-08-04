KITCHENER -- Environment Canada has ended a tornado warning for Wellington County.

The warning, which was issued at 4:52 p.m., included Guelph, Erin, Mount Forest and Arthur. It was ended shortly after 5 p.m.

All of Wellington County under Tornado Warning, Southern Dufferin & Caledon. Alerts can be found here https://t.co/x1oCy6Ltm4 — Shannon Bradbury (@ShannBradbury) August 4, 2020

Anyone who sees a tornado or other dangerous weather should take cover immediately, Environment Canada says.