Tornado warning ends for parts of Wellington County
Published Tuesday, August 4, 2020 5:00PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 4, 2020 5:11PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Environment Canada has ended a tornado warning for Wellington County.
The warning, which was issued at 4:52 p.m., included Guelph, Erin, Mount Forest and Arthur. It was ended shortly after 5 p.m.
Anyone who sees a tornado or other dangerous weather should take cover immediately, Environment Canada says.