

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada has confirmed a tornado touched down in Haldimand and Norfolk Counties on Wednesday.

They say around 3 p.m. a severe thunderstorm rolled over Jarvis and Waterford near Lake Erie.

The agency says there were numerous reports of damage following the storm. They say multiple trees were uprooted and branches were embedded into the roof of a house, barns were destroyed, a porch collapsed, and flag pole was snapped in half.

Environment and Climate Change Canada sent a team to survey the damage and investigate in the area.

They say they have determined an EF1 tornado with peak winds near 160 km/h touch down intermittently along a 30 kilometre path.

The tornado left a trail of damage in some areas as wide as 600 metres.