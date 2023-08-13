Tornado reported near Caledonia, Ont., funnel cloud spotted

While investigators with the Northern Tornadoes Project say a tornado touched down near Caledonia, one CTV News viewer spotted a funnel cloud in the community.

The viewer spotted the cloud around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

According to investigators, the tornado left a path of damage around five kilometres long northeast of the community.

It's been assessed as an EF-0 tornado based on the video and other photos submitted.

No significant damage has been reported.