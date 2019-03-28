

CTV Kitchener





With the federal carbon tax set to be imposed on four provinces on Monday, the Conservative Party of Canada is launching a full-court press of attacks.

That includes a new tactic that’s raising some questions.

In addition to advertisements and door-knocking, the official opposition will begin mass-texting voters.

Beginning Thursday, voters will get warnings of higher gas prices. The party is getting the numbers from its own database, but also using software to generate random numbers.

That means that, even if you’ve never shared your number with the party, you might still get a text warning you about rising gas prices.

The federal carbon tax goes into effect on April 1, affecting Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and New Brunswick.