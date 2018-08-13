

CTV Kitchener





A collision involving a transport truck has closed a portion of a road in Wellington County.

Around 9:30 a.m on Monday, police say the truck was trying to make a left-hand turn onto Wellington Road 12 from Road 109 in Arthur when it tipped over.

Wellington North Power was called in because the truck also took out a hydro pole when it crashed.

The driver of the truck wasn't hurt.

Police say they are considering speed a factor in the collision and say charges are pending.

It's expected Wellington Road 12 from Road 109 to 18th Line and Road 109 from downtown Arthur to Wellington Road 12 will be closed for several hours.