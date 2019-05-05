

Driver charged with impaired driving in crash that killed Leanne Holland Brown

A driver has been charged in the crash that killed Wilfrid Laurier University’s dean of students.

Leanne Holland Brown, 43, was walking on a sidewalk on Central Street when she was hit by a car, which had left the roadway.

She was airlifted to hospital in Hamilton, where she died from her injuries.

Police arrested Ronald Rees, 56 of Cambridge, on Tuesday.

Kitchener neurologist loses license over sex assault allegations

A Kitchener neurologist has been forbidden from practicing medicine again in the wake of allegations that he sexually assaulted four patients.

Dr. Jeffrey Sloka, 50, had his license revoked by order of a disciplinary committee at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario on Tuesday.

In the summer of 2017, two patients who he treated came forward. A third came forward in April of 2018. Sloka treated all three at Grand River Hospital between 2010 and 2017.

A fourth victim, referred to by the CPSO as 'Patient D,' was also described in the hearings on Tuesday.

2 seniors dead following fiery crash in downtown Kitchener

Four people were taken to hospital with serious injuries Friday night after a van drove through a transit bay and slammed into a concrete planter in Kitchener.

Two Kitchener women, a 75 year old and a 73 year old, died as a result of their injuries.

The driver, a 68-year-old man, and an 81-year old woman were transported to Hamilton hospital.

‘He was 96 pounds of happy’: Dog put down after violent attack

This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

An Owen Sound homeowner came home on Wednesday to make a gruesome discovery.

Dean Martin says he arrived home to find his dog violently beaten in what appears to be a random break and enter.

“The kitchen was covered in blood,” he says.

He found his 13-year-old chocolate lab, Gus, in the backyard, severely hurt.

Restaurant owners, employee charged after alcohol contributes to fatal crash

Three people are facing more than a dozen charges following a fatal crash that happened almost four months ago.

A vehicle collided with an LCBO in a plaza on Ottawa Street South on Jan. 11. The driver, 40-year-old Walter Cabrera, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses in the area said that the truck he was driving was speeding through the plaza when it slammed into the wall of the LCBO.