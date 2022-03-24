Top hockey prospects face off in Kitchener
It was a big night for the future of hockey at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.
The Aud was host to the 2022 CHL and NHL top prospects game Wednesday that allowed players to show off their skills in front of hundreds of scouts.
The game featured top talent, eligible for the NHL draft, from the OHL, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League.
Players were split into two teams, with the white team coming out on top 3-1.
The game marked the first time the event was held in Kitchener since 2003.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau meets with NATO leaders on next steps for Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with his fellow NATO leaders at a special summit aimed at finding a path toward ending the fighting in Ukraine.
With recruitment lagging, Canadian military preparing new ethos, dress code
Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) leadership says it hopes a new military ethos and dress code refresh will help address a much-needed culture shift as it struggles to recruit more diverse personnel.
Prince William expresses sorrow for slavery in Jamaica visit
Prince William has expressed his 'profound sorrow' for slavery during a visit to Jamaica, though he stopped short of offering the apology demanded by protesters who are also seeking reparations for Britain's role in the slave trade.
Ex-prosecutor: Trump 'guilty of numerous felony violations'
A prosecutor who had been leading a criminal investigation into Donald Trump before quitting last month said in his resignation letter that he believes the former president is 'guilty of numerous felony violations' and he disagreed with the Manhattan district attorney's decision not to seek an indictment.
Putin says Russia will switch gas sales to rubles for 'unfriendly' countries, including Canada
Russia plans to switch its gas sales to 'unfriendly' countries to rubles, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, responding to a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations over events in Ukraine that he said had destroyed Moscow's trust.
Ontario legislation to prevent blockades at borders still too broad, advocates say
Progressive Conservative legislation that would prevent protesters from illegally blocking Ontario’s border crossings may still be too broad and could potentially have a 'significant impact on expressive activity and peaceful assembly,' according to civil liberties advocates.
Revealed: Here's what the LGBTQ2S+ national monument will look like
Canada will soon have a national monument to honour LGBTQ2S+ communities that features a cloud-shaped, disco-ball inspired structure, as well as stages that can be used for protests and performances, CTV News has learned.
How much could the government's new pharmacare, dental promises cost?
The Liberal government’s deal with the NDP to keep them in power until 2025 comes with promises of a pair of health programs that estimates indicate could cost $13 billion combined per year.
Canadians experience lengthy wait times for passports due to surge in demand
Canadians anxious for international travel are facing some lengthy wait times for passports due to a surge in applications.
London
-
Person suffers burns, smoke inhalation following early morning fire in Sarnia, Ont.
One person was injured following a fire at a Sarnia triplex early Thursday morning.
-
Ontario legislation to prevent blockades at borders still too broad, advocates say
Progressive Conservative legislation that would prevent protesters from illegally blocking Ontario’s border crossings may still be too broad and could potentially have a 'significant impact on expressive activity and peaceful assembly,' according to civil liberties advocates.
-
OPP investigating man's death on Simcoe, Ont. trail
Provincial police are investigating a man's death on a trail in Simcoe, Ont.
Windsor
-
Funeral arrangements made for LaSalle mom in homicide investigation
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a LaSalle mom who was found dead in her home over the weekend.
-
Ontario legislation to prevent blockades at borders still too broad, advocates say
Progressive Conservative legislation that would prevent protesters from illegally blocking Ontario’s border crossings may still be too broad and could potentially have a 'significant impact on expressive activity and peaceful assembly,' according to civil liberties advocates.
-
Cloudy with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex forecast
Environment Canada says Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
-
Gravenhurst, Ont. fire causes 10K in damages to seasonal home
A fire caused about $10,000 in damages to a seasonal home in Gravenhurst, Ont. on Wednesday.
-
Ontario wastewater testing shows 'sustained increase' in COVID-19 rates
Ontario health officials tracking prevalence of COVID-19 through municipal wastewater testing say they're seeing a 'sustained increase' in the viral signal in a variety of locations.
-
Barrie driver arrested for his behaviour in a drive-thru
Police arrested a young driver in Barrie following his behaviour in a drive-thru on Tuesday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Messy weather continues Espanola to Mattawa
Environment Canada says a 'messy mix of snow and ice pellets with the risk of freezing rain' will continue Thursday morning from Espanola to Mattawa.
-
Many school buses cancelled in the northeast Thursday
All four student transportation services in northeastern Ontario have at least one route cancellation following an overnight winter storm.
-
Trudeau meets with NATO leaders on next steps for Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with his fellow NATO leaders at a special summit aimed at finding a path toward ending the fighting in Ukraine.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | This was Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera last year
New statistics show Ottawa's eight photo radar cameras issued 80,944 tickets for speeding in 2021.
-
No timeline for when public servants will be back to the office in downtown Ottawa
Mayor Jim Watson made a plea this week for the federal government to send workers back downtown because businesses are suffering and transit ridership is low.
-
Trudeau meets with NATO leaders on next steps for Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with his fellow NATO leaders at a special summit aimed at finding a path toward ending the fighting in Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Ontario legislation to prevent blockades at borders still too broad, advocates say
Progressive Conservative legislation that would prevent protesters from illegally blocking Ontario’s border crossings may still be too broad and could potentially have a 'significant impact on expressive activity and peaceful assembly,' according to civil liberties advocates.
-
Ontario wastewater testing shows 'sustained increase' in COVID-19 rates
Ontario health officials tracking prevalence of COVID-19 through municipal wastewater testing say they're seeing a 'sustained increase' in the viral signal in a variety of locations.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured after early morning collision in Etobicoke
A male pedestrian has serious injuries following a collision in Etobicoke Thursday morning, Toronto Paramedics say.
Montreal
-
Quebec clarifies measures put in place to welcome Ukrainians
The Quebec government is clarifying the measures put in place to welcome Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country.
-
Disgraced sports writer Jonah Keri sentenced to 21 months in jail for domestic abuse conviction
Disgraced Montreal sports writer Jonah Keri has been sentenced to 21 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor.
-
Montreal mother told to leave Eaton Centre for breastfeeding infant son
A Montreal mother says she was aghast and embarrassed after being told by a security guard at the Eaton Centre to stop breastfeeding her infant son or she will have to leave the premises.
Atlantic
-
A perfect match: A life-saving organ donation from wife to husband
Mary-Jane Wells wears an emerald ring on one hand now, a present from her husband, Pat, after she gave him a gift he will never forget. That’s because just last week, Mary-Jane donated one of her kidneys to Pat in a life-saving surgery.
-
Leader of far-right group, woman charged in anti-mask protests outside N.S. top doctor's home
Two people -- including a man who has been identified as the leader of an extremist group -- have been charged after anti-mask protesters gathered outside the home of Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health three nights this week.
-
Kalin's Call: Another icy mix expected for the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday
A similar weather system to the one this past weekend will move into the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Problems with Winnipeg police headquarters building still emerging, union says
Deficiencies continue to emerge in the downtown Winnipeg police headquarters building.
-
Three-vehicle crash, diesel spill forces Thursday morning road closure in Winnipeg
A section of Winnipeg’s Main Street is closed Thursday morning due to a three-vehicle crash and a diesel spill.
-
Trudeau meets with NATO leaders on next steps for Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with his fellow NATO leaders at a special summit aimed at finding a path toward ending the fighting in Ukraine.
Calgary
-
Wastewater suggests COVID count climbing in Calgary as hospitalizations drop
Omnicron is no longer the dominant strain in the province as hospitalizations drop in the latest update of COVID-19 numbers in Alberta
-
Trudeau meets with NATO leaders on next steps for Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with his fellow NATO leaders at a special summit aimed at finding a path toward ending the fighting in Ukraine.
-
Calgary dentists cautiously optimistic about federal dental plan, some social services supportive
After the federal government announced an expansion of dental coverage for middle and low- income Canadians in an agreement with the NDP Tuesday, some families and social support services are embracing it, while some dentists have lingering questions about the program rollout.
Edmonton
-
'Vicious, random, and unprovoked': 9-year sentence for attack on mother outside Edmonton daycare
Judge Sharpe noted the 'vicious, random, and unprovoked' nature of the attack and how the CCTV video showed Rabbit strangling her for nearly 4 1/2 minutes.
-
Trudeau meets with NATO leaders on next steps for Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with his fellow NATO leaders at a special summit aimed at finding a path toward ending the fighting in Ukraine.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Heat's gone, cooling trend begins
Cooler, but not cold for the next few days.
Vancouver
-
Shotgun, motorcycle and $100K worth of cigarettes seized in Burnaby RCMP investigation
Mounties in Burnaby say they recently seized roughly $100,000 worth of "contraband cigarettes" from a Surrey residence.
-
Some B.C. parents could pay hundreds of dollars more for child care starting April 1
Kelowna child-care operator Amanda Worms says she has been calling parents at her daycare centres all week, telling them they will have to pay $350 more in monthly fees starting April 1.
-
'BC Effect' tourism campaign targets international visitors as industry hopes 2022 marks beginning of recovery
B.C.'s tourism sector is hopeful 2022 will be the year the industry's recovery from the pandemic's impact begins in earnest following eased travel restrictions, and is launching a strategic multi-million-dollar marketing campaign aimed at enticing critical international visitors back to the province.