KITCHENER

Top 10 local news stories of 2020

Published Saturday, December 19, 2020 12:59PM EST

CTV Kitchener is taking a look back at the biggest moments of 2020.

We’re revisiting the local stories that defined the year and changed our community.

Here’s our Top 10 of 2020:

#10 – From Kitchener to NBA playoff history: Jamal Murray’s basketball journey so far

