Top 10 local news stories of 2020

CTV Kitchener is taking a look back at the biggest moments of 2020.

We’re revisiting the local stories that defined the year and changed our community.

Watch CTV News Kitchener as we continue our countdown. You can also click the links to read our original reporting, or watch the stories in the video player at the top of the page.

Here’s our Top 10 of 2020:

#10 – From Kitchener to NBA playoff history: Jamal Murray’s basketball journey so far