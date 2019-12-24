Top 10 local news stories of 2019
CTV Kitchener Published Tuesday, December 24, 2019 3:47PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 24, 2019 6:42PM EST
CTV Kitchener is taking a look back at the biggest moments of 2019.
Each day we’ll revisit a local story that defined the year, including stories that left viewers shocked, outraged or inspired.
Here’s our Top 10 of 2019:
- #7 – Temporary consumption and treatment site open in Kitchener
- #8 – Protests over changes to autism funding in Ontario
- #9 – WLU dean Leanne Holland Brown killed by a car
- #10 – Fans celebrate as the Toronto Raptors win the NBA Championship
You can also watch these stories in the video player at the top of this page.
