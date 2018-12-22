

CTV Kitchener





2018 is coming to a close and CTV Kitchener is taking a look back at the biggest moments of the year.

Each day we’ll revisit a local story that defined 2018 and left viewers shocked, outraged or inspired.

Here’s our Top 10 of 2018:

#10 – Justin Bieber moves to Puslinch

#9 – Donna Strickland is awarded the Nobel prize in physics

You can also watch these stories in the video player at the top of this page.

Come back each day to see what else has made CTV Kitchener's list.