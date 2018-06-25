

CTV Kitchener





For one reason or another, trucks just can’t stop getting stuck under the Park Street rail bridge in Kitchener.

It happened in 2013. It happened again in 2015, and yet again in 2016.

Monday afternoon, during the noon hour, yet another truck became wedged under the bridge.

The truck’s driver was seen letting the air out of the vehicle’s tires in an attempt to lower it enough that it could be moved. Shortly after 2 p.m., the truck was able to be removed from below the bridge.