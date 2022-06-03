'Too early': Waterloo MPP Catherine Fife undecided on NDP leadership bid

Newly re-elected Waterloo New Democrat, Catherine Fife, says she has not yet decided whether she will make a bid to replace Andrea Horwath as leader of the Ontario NDP.

Horwath announced she was stepping down as party leader on Thursday night, saying it is time to “pass the torch.”

It’s not yet clear who’s in the running to take her place.

“I’m taking time to reflect with my family and it is too early in the process for a decision,” Fife said in a statement to CTV News, when asked if she was considering a leadership bid.

According to Andrea Perrella, an associate professor of political science at Wilfrid Laurier University, as Fife enters her fourth term at Queen’s Park, she could be a good option for leading the provincial party.

“As the critic for finance, that's a pretty high-profile role to play for a party in the official opposition. So she's been recognized, even by her own party, as someone who can do a lot of good,” Perrella said.

LOCAL NDP PICTURE

The NDP won two seats in the Region of Waterloo on Thursday. Catherine Fife was re-elected to Waterloo, as was her colleague, Laura Mae Lindo, in Kitchener Centre. The party also finished in second place in every other local riding except Guelph.

“[I’m] really humbled by the support of Waterloo. Every time I put my name forward, they say ‘keep fighting.’ I'm happy to answer the call,” Fife said on Thursday.

Despite some local success, the NDP struggled to get the same number of voters out as compared to previous elections.

“2018 was unusual for the NDP, a lot of Liberal voters defected and parked their ballots with the NDP, and maybe a lot of those defectors just simply didn't show up yesterday, so that's why you're seeing these seats have been won, but with fewer votes,” Perrella said.

Voter turnout hit an all-time low in Ontario on Thursday, which Perrella said was the biggest loss in the election.

“A lot of voters weren’t enthused, they weren't engaged in this election. You see that even in the vote totals of the parties. The PCs won for sure, yes, but with more than 400,000 fewer votes than what they got in 2018,” Perrella said.

According to Perrella, party leaders need to find a way to engage and inspire voters during campaigning, in order to increase turnout.