Toilet paper intentionally lit causes fire at Kitchener store: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating a fire at a Kitchener store they say was started by someone setting toilet paper on fire.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at the Sunrise Shopping Centre around 8 p.m. Friday.

Investigators determined the toilet paper was intentionally lit on fire inside a washroom.

No injuries were reported.

Police are looking to speak to three teens who were seen in the area at the time of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.