

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A two-year-old girl who fell into a septic tank is unharmed after being pulled out by her father.

OPP were called to the incident around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at a trailer park south of Fullarton.

Police say the toddler’s father acted quickly, immediately got his daughter out, and rinsed her off with a garden hose.

She was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Perth County OPP are reminding others to make sure their septic tank lids are secure.