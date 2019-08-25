Featured
Toddler unharmed after falling into septic tank
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, August 25, 2019 12:57PM EDT
A two-year-old girl who fell into a septic tank is unharmed after being pulled out by her father.
OPP were called to the incident around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at a trailer park south of Fullarton.
Police say the toddler’s father acted quickly, immediately got his daughter out, and rinsed her off with a garden hose.
She was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
Perth County OPP are reminding others to make sure their septic tank lids are secure.