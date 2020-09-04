Advertisement
Toddler seriously hurt after being struck by car in Waterloo
Published Friday, September 4, 2020 11:23AM EDT Last Updated Friday, September 4, 2020 3:26PM EDT
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A three-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Waterloo on Friday morning.
It happened in the area of Lincoln Road and Margaret Avenue North at around 11 a.m.
Police said she was taken to McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton by ambulance for treatment.
According to officials, her injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.