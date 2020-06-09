KITCHENER -- A two-year-old child was taken to hospital after being pulled from a pool in Brant last week.

Brant County OPP and paramedics were called to a pool incident involving a child on Mount Pleasant Road around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The child was found unresponsive but after being pulled from the water regained consciousness.

Paramedics transported the toddler to hospital by ambulance for further observation.

According to police, the child had climbed onto a chair and fallen into an inflatable pool.

A similar incident happened last weekend in Mitchell, when a child who had been left swimming in a pool unsupervised had to be pulled from the water and given CPR.

Police say the most common cause of drowning of children between the ages of one and four is backyard pools.

They’re reminding residents to keep pools gated off and to stay within sight and reach of young kids.