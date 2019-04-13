Featured
Toddler found alone near busy intersection
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, April 13, 2019 1:42PM EDT
A toddler in West Perth was discovered in a very dangerous place.
On Friday, OPP received a report of a child playing alone near a busy intersection in West Perth.
A stranger spotted the toddler playing on the street.
They quickly took the toddler away before calling the police.
Officers located the parents and “educated them on a safety plan for the toddler.”
Police say this a good reminder to all parents that it is their responsibility to care for, and to ensure the safety of their children at all times.