A toddler in West Perth was discovered in a very dangerous place.

On Friday, OPP received a report of a child playing alone near a busy intersection in West Perth.

A stranger spotted the toddler playing on the street.

They quickly took the toddler away before calling the police.

Officers located the parents and “educated them on a safety plan for the toddler.”

Police say this a good reminder to all parents that it is their responsibility to care for, and to ensure the safety of their children at all times.