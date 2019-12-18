KITCHENER -- A Seaforth, Ont. resident got a scare on Tuesday after opening an email that reportedly threatened her husband with bombs.

Provincial police say the email, addressed to the woman's husband, threatened to detonate bombs unless a certain amount was paid.

"48HRS AGO WE PLACED 3 POCKET SIZED EXPLOSIVE DEVICES AROUND YOU IN THREE DIFFERENT PLACES, TO STAY ALIVE GO TO THE LINK," the threat read.

Police were able to find the woman's husband and confirmed that he was safe.

Officials say these bomb threat scam attempts are designed to make their victims fearful, conning them into sending money.

"Often the scammer will request the victim to pay out a large sum of money in return for not carrying out the mission," a news release from provincial police reads in part. That sum is often asked for in Bitcoin.

To protect yourself, police recommend not opening emails from unknown sources and never to send money to unlock a computer.

They also suggest keeping an eye out for spelling mistakes and grammar issues, which can be a sign of a scam. Requests for money to be wired, paid with gift cards or Bitcoin are also signs of a scam.

This is a corrected article. A previous version indicated that this happened in Perth County. In fact, Seaforth is in Huron County.