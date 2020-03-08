KITCHENER -- With temperatures on the rise, snow melting quickly, and rain in the forecast, home maintenance experts are sounding the alarm about the potential for spring flooding surprises.

Older homes can be more susceptible, due to a lack of proper drainage systems – and sump pumps aren’t a foolproof line of defense forever.

Todd Martin, the owner of The Crack Specialists, spoke with CTV News on Sunday about some steps all homeowners can take in order to improve their chances of staying dry.

First, he says sump pumps should be replaced every 10 years, and checked for maintenance issues twice a year.

He says the weekend that just passed – where we spring forward – should be used as an opportunity to check them, just like smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

“Our suggestion is when you move your clocks forward and back twice a year, that’s when you check your sump pump’s operation,” he told CTV News on Sunday.

Martin says a simple walk around your home should be the next item on the list, since most water leaks come from the outside.

“Look at things like eaves troughs: ice does a lot of damage,” he said.

“If water’s coming off the roof and down the foundation, coming down the wall – that can be very problematic,” he said.

Something as simple as an extended downspout is a small investment that can pay off later.

Next, moving the spring melt away from your foundation can also save you trouble, even if it didn’t cause you any leaks or floods last spring.

Martin says that’s because factors beyond your property may be at play.

“Sometimes people change landscaping, a neighbor puts in a pool,a walkway, or deck,” he notes.

“That can change things as well.”