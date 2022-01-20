Tips for sticking with your New Year's Resolutions

KITCHENER -

Many people set new goals at the start of a new year, whether it's to exercise more, spend less money or just get outside and enjoy their neighbourhood.

But sticking to those New Year's resolutions can be challenging.

About 80% of people give up on their goals within the first few weeks, according to Anne Wilson, a social psychology professor at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo.

"That initial burst of enthusiasm is enough to carry them through the beginning of the process, but it may not be enough to keep them going long-term."

The most common fail day is Jan. 19.

Wilson said the many people's goal are too broad and those resolutions are often made because of social pressures.

"Some of the New Year's Resolutions that may end up failing could be the ones that people are making because they feel they ought to, rather than they want to," said Wilson.

Getting off track, however, doesn't mean it's the end.

Wilson said part of reaching a goal is experiencing failures and setbacks along the way.

"Think of it as falling back one step only, so all you need to do is to get back up one step."

She shared some tips to help people stick to their resolutions.

It starts with setting up your environment to make the goal more feasible.

"If you want to go for a walk or run in the morning, your gym clothes are ready, your shoes are by the door," Wilson said. "That kind of thing to make it the default thing to do."

She also suggests starting with smaller, or more achievable, resolutions.

"For example, this is what I'm going to do this week – I'm simply going to take one unhealthy snack and substitute it with a fruit or vegetable. That by itself is encouraging for people too, because once you see you can achieve this one step, the next week you can add in one more step."

While a new year means a fresh start for some, Wilson said resolutions can start anytime.