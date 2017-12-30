

CTV Kitchener





Winter weather can change quickly and it’s important to be prepared.

But many drivers still aren’t getting the message.

Carl Weddeler of KW Towing says he’s received more than 180 calls for help since the start of the season.

“Lots of [cars] in ditches, broken down on the side of the highway. Some of them just don’t have winter tires on and they’re just not prepared.”

It’s important to plan ahead for an emergency says Kaitlynn Furse, the public relations manager at CAA.

“It’s absolutely critical to have a fully stocked emergency kit focused on winter weather.”

David Yaqoob, a mechanic at Xtreme Motors, says there’s four things you should check before you leave home.

“Your wipers are the most important. If your wipers are good, you have windshield fluid, winter tires and good breaks you’re good to go.”

He also says car batteries should also be checked twice a year, once in the spring and again in the fall.

During really bad weather you may have to wait a little longer for roadside assistance. Drivers should exit their vehicle on the side that’s farthest away from traffic and should not stand directly in front or behind their vehicle.

“That can actually lead to an increased incidence of you getting injured while on the side of the road,” says Furse.