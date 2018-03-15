Featured
Tip to police leads to arrest of alleged drunk driver
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 10:07AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police say a woman was arrested and charged after allegedly driving while impaired.
Police say on Wednesday they were tipped off about a possible impaired driver travelling north on Highway 6.
According to OPP, officers located the vehicle on Main Street North in Mount Forest. Police say after speaking with the driver officers determined she was allegedly drunk.
Police say a 51-year-old Sault Ste. Marie woman was arrested and charged for impaired driving.