WATERLOO -- A dedicated, toll-free tip line has been set up for anyone who has information about a homicide investigation in Wellington County.

Last Tuesday, the body of a man was found along Watson Road near Wellington Road 124 around 7:15 p.m.

The man was later identified as 25-year-old Mohamed Amin Ismail, from Ottawa.

A post-mortem examination determined that he was the victim of a homicide, according to officials.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-833-744-8477.

They’re also askinganyone who may have taken dash camera or cellphone video footage in the area between August 2-4 to contact police.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.csgw.tips.