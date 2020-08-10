Advertisement
Tip line set up for homicide investigation in Wellington County
Wellington County OPP on scene of death investigation near Watson Road. (Terry Kelly / CTV News).
WATERLOO -- A dedicated, toll-free tip line has been set up for anyone who has information about a homicide investigation in Wellington County.
Last Tuesday, the body of a man was found along Watson Road near Wellington Road 124 around 7:15 p.m.
The man was later identified as 25-year-old Mohamed Amin Ismail, from Ottawa.
A post-mortem examination determined that he was the victim of a homicide, according to officials.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-833-744-8477.
They’re also askinganyone who may have taken dash camera or cellphone video footage in the area between August 2-4 to contact police.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.csgw.tips.