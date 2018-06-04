

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man is facing charges of child luring and arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child.

Waterloo Regional Police say the 36-year-old man was arrested May 31. Earlier in the month, police had received a tip about him from the United Kingdom.

The British authorities told local police that the man had been using an online chat room to attempt to “obtain children for a sexual purpose.”

The charges both relate to messages the man is alleged to have sent in the chat room.