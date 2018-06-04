Featured
Tip from U.K. leads to child luring charge for Kitchener man
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 12:24PM EDT
A Kitchener man is facing charges of child luring and arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child.
Waterloo Regional Police say the 36-year-old man was arrested May 31. Earlier in the month, police had received a tip about him from the United Kingdom.
The British authorities told local police that the man had been using an online chat room to attempt to “obtain children for a sexual purpose.”
The charges both relate to messages the man is alleged to have sent in the chat room.