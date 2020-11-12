KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say there's been an increase in serious, violent crime over the past few months.

Earlier this week, Chief Bryan Larkin said there was an initial lull in crime due to the pandemic. However, he said violent incidents have increased recently.

As of Tuesday, Larkin said there have been 13 shootings, seven homicides and five attempted murders so far this year.

Here's a look at some of the most recent incidents:

Nov. 12: Police were called to the area of Westwood Drive and Westmount Road after multiple reports of shots being fired. Police said there were no reports of any injuries and they believe it was a targeted incident.

Nov. 7: Police arrested a suspect after reports of a man with a gun on a bus in the area of King and Weber Streets in Waterloo. There were no reported injuries.

Oct. 26: A person was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound after an altercation in Kitchener. Police responded to reports of shots fired at Ottawa Street South and International Place. Officials said there was an altercation between two groups of people in different vehicles.

Oct. 26: Waterloo regional police reported shots fired at a home in Cambridge in the area of Hume Drive and Cowan Boulevard. No one was injured.

Oct. 16: Officers were called to investigate reports of gunshots fired at homes in Kitchener and Waterloo. The first incident happened around 4 a.m. in the area of Erbsville Road and Laurelwood Road. There was also a similar incident reported on Apple Ridge Drive in Kitchener. Nobody was injured in the incidents.