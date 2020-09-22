Advertisement
Tim Hortons location reopens after confirmed COVID-19
Published Tuesday, September 22, 2020 7:23PM EDT
A sign on a Tim Hortons says it's temporarily closed (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A Tim Hortons in Kitchener has reopened after a closure and cleaning related to a COVID-19 case.
In an emailed statement to CTV News Kitchener, officials said the location at 795 Ottawa Street South closed temporarily on Sept. 20 due to COVID-19. It reopened on Sept. 21 with a "full set of new team members from a separate location."
The spokesperson said all team members are self-isolating for 14 days and will supported through a COVID-19 compensation fund to make up for any lost wages.
The restaurant has been fully cleaned and sanitized, officials said.