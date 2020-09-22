KITCHENER -- A Tim Hortons in Kitchener has reopened after a closure and cleaning related to a COVID-19 case.

In an emailed statement to CTV News Kitchener, officials said the location at 795 Ottawa Street South closed temporarily on Sept. 20 due to COVID-19. It reopened on Sept. 21 with a "full set of new team members from a separate location."

The spokesperson said all team members are self-isolating for 14 days and will supported through a COVID-19 compensation fund to make up for any lost wages.

The restaurant has been fully cleaned and sanitized, officials said.